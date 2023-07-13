Obituary: Wilson, James G.

James Gilbert Wilson of Waverly WV was called home to heaven in the early morning of Wednesday July 12th surrounded by his beloved wife, Gerry, all his children and his “best friend” Barney (a West Highland Terrier). He lived a full life beginning in Parkersburg, WV on August 25, 1937 to parents Gilbert Darius and Ethel (Smith) Wilson. He attended Nash Elementary School and graduated from Parkersburg High School. In 1956 he joined the Marine Corps and was in the Reserves for five years. He was also a lifelong member of the Masons.

He met his soulmate Gerry Lee Boggs in 1956 and they wed in January 1958. Their first son Jim Jr (Buddy) was born in Parkersburg. Jim worked in the Parkersburg area until beginning his career at the Willow Island Power Plant with Babcock and Wilcox Construction Company (B&W). His job involved building coal-fired power plants throughout the country, which took him and his growing family on the adventure of their lives. They moved twenty five times with the company. Along the way, daughter Kelly Lynn was born in Wisconsin, daughter Stephanie Renee in Illinois and son Christopher Lee also born in Illinois.

Of all the places they moved over the years, Colorado was their favorite place. In 1987 the family returned to WV where he continued to work for B&W until 1995 when he retired. They purchased a home across from Golf Club of West Virginia so Jim could pursue his passion for playing golf. He shared this passion with his four children and wife, Gerry. There was often an annual summer family golf tournament.

James was a caring, but quiet man, loving husband and proud father of his four children. There were always good times because of his sharp wit and adventuresome spirit. There were always fun playthings – from boats, motorcycles, snowmobiles… and then finally a pool in his backyard.

Jim and Gerry were involved in their local church and enjoyed singing in the choir for many years.

He is survived by his beloved wife Gerry of sixty five years and his four children, sons Buddy (Sonya) in Kansas and Chris (fiance Lisa) in WV, and daughters Kelly Brecke and Stephanie (Dave) Hammergren in Minn. Six grandchildren: Patrick(Lindsay) and Kevin Wilson, Mitchell (Quinn) Brecke, Samantha (Tony) Yaritz, Robert and Chris Hammergren and one great granddaughter Rey James Yaritz. Also sister Shirley (Randall) Smith of Parkersburg, WV and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Ethel Wilson.

A Family Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, July 14, 2023 from 4 PM – 8 PM at the family residence.

In lieu of flowers a donation in his name to Humane Society of Parkersburg (HSOP), PO Box 392, Parkersburg WV 26102.

