Ohio Issue 1 could limit citizens’ ability to change the state constitution

WTAP spoke with Rep. Jay Edwards about the proposed amendment.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio voters will decide whether to make it harder for citizens to get constitutional amendments on ballots and passed in the August 8 special election.

Ohio Issue 1 proposes an amendment to the state constitution that will require a 60% vote for constitutional amendments to pass in future elections. Additionally, the amendment would require citizen-petitioned constitutional amendments to get signatures from all 88 of Ohio’s counties before the measures can get on a ballot at all. Current Ohio law requires a simple majority to pass amendments and signatures from half of the state’s counties to get on the ballot.

Issue 1 ended up on the August ballot following the passage of Senate Joint Resolution 2 by both houses of the state legislature. The vote was mostly split along party lines, with republicans supporting the resolution and democrats voting against it.

Rep. Jay Edwards (R - District 94) was one of only five House Republicans to vote against putting Issue 1 on the ballot. “I have a lot of issues around changing the rules in the middle of the game,” Edwards said. “You know, we saw during Covid, I had a lot of constituents that were very upset with the government and shutting down of government, the government getting too powerful. This is now taking a citizen-led ballot initiative right’s away from them. I would rather have more power to the people.”

