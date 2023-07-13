Reno water main break prompts boil advisory

(MGN Online)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Ohio (WTAP) – A boil advisory has been issued for parts of Reno, Ohio.

According to the Reno Water and Sewer District, there was a water main break.

The break occurred around 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, July 13, 2023.

Reno hopes to have the water back on by noon.

A boil advisory has been issued for Mitchells Lane, Barry Lane, Brandy Lane, Skyvue Circle, and the upper portion of Rauch Drive.

Water customers in that area should boil their water before usage.

