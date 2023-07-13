Repairs close Wood County road

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Wood County will be closed for a little over a week.

Wood County Route 4 (Jesterville Road) will be closed.

Route 4 will be closed from the intersection of Wood County Route 8 (Summit Road) to the intersection of Wood County Route 4/4 (North Oak Grove Road), according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The road will be closed from Thursday, July 13 to Friday, July 21, 2023, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The closure is due to culvert replacement.

Drivers are asked to plan accordingly.

