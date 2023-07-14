The Belpre Board of Education accepts bid to demolish old bowling alley

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Board of Education voted to accept a bid to demolish the old bowling alley.

According to Superintendent Jeff Greenley, that bid is worth $97,500.

He said it will be done in a month and the remaining space will probably be useable as an athletic field by September.

It’s an area Greenley has pointed to as necessary to have in the future if they build a new building.

https://www.wtap.com/2023/05/19/belpre-city-schools-closes-half-million-dollar-purchase-old-bowling-alley/

