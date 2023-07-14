Car catches fire on Dudley Avenue

Car catches fire on Dudley Avenue
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car caught fire on Dudley Avenue early Friday evening.

Parkersburg police and fire department received the call at roughly 5:05 p.m. of a car with a fire coming out of the engine compartment.

Fire officials said the fire began after being rear-ended by another vehicle. Officials said they can’t determine how the fire started, but they believe it is because of the crash.

We will have more information on this story when it becomes available.

