Flooding caused a race to be postponed

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Heavy rainfall caused localized flooding in a portion of Wood County.

The Ohio Valley Speedway was impacted by the flooding.

A portion of the track was underwater due to the heavy rainfall.

The Greg Schilling Memorial race that was going to be held Friday night was postponed, according to the track manager.

Updates on when the race will be held can be found on the speedway’s Facebook page.

