Flooding caused a race to be postponed

Heavy rainfall caused part of the track to be underwater.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Heavy rainfall caused localized flooding in a portion of Wood County.

The Ohio Valley Speedway was impacted by the flooding.

A portion of the track was underwater due to the heavy rainfall.

The Greg Schilling Memorial race that was going to be held Friday night was postponed, according to the track manager.

Updates on when the race will be held can be found on the speedway’s Facebook page.

