Fort Frye senior painting Lowell pool for the summer

A Fort Frye high school senior is add a little color to the Lowell area.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Emma Snyder is helping to brighten up the Lowell pool facility with a few murals.

Snyder said her art teacher told her about this idea and since then Snyder has been painting the pool since the summer began.

Snyder said being able to do this work means a lot more considering she went to this same pool when she was younger.

“Yes, I live like two blocks away from here. So, growing up here has definitely been an honor to me to be able to do something like this. It’s special to my heart,” Snyder said.

Snyder’s murals can be seen on the main building of the pool and the facility next to the kiddie pool. Including one mural which can be seen on the outside with a sandstone for Lowell.

Snyder said she wants to be an architect when she grows up.

