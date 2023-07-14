A glimpse into kitten season and how spaying and neutering pets impacts it

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s around the middle of kitten season. It’s a time of year in which the warm weather brings in more kittens. This is due to cats breeding as soon as the weather gets nice.

WTAP checked in with the Humane Society of Parkersburg to see how they’re doing. Plus get a look into how spaying and neutering impacts kitten season.

“Now it’s pretty much full swing. Every day we’re getting calls where people find kittens,” the humane society’s executive director Gary McIntyre said.

According to McIntyre, the shelter currently has 107 young kittens in foster care. The shelter is currently at capacity with cats but McIntyre said that’s normal for this time of year. Also they’re getting enough adopted that they’re not worried.

This, however, isn’t the case for every kitten season.

“There have been years where it’s just not been possible to keep up and we’ve had to turn people away that we knew they had kittens that you know there’s just not a place for them,” McIntyre said.

It’s important to remember how spaying and neutering prevents shelters from becoming overwhelmed.

“Any animal out there has natural tendencies just as humans do to recreate so, it’s one of those things that, if you can stop that from happening, you know it’s very important to slow down the population,” McIntyre said.

It’s something the Humane Society of Parkersburg works to make more affordable with it’s SPOT Clinic.

“Our SPOT Clinic, this is the 10th year for that clinic to be open and SPOT stands for stopping pet overpopulation together,” McIntyre said.

At the SPOT Clinic, spaying and neutering costs $45 for both male and female cats. That’s plus the required $5 rabies shot.

Due to grants the humane society gets, those prices can get even lower, according to McIntyre.

He added that, after getting fixed, male cats can still reproduce for up to six weeks.

“For females it’s a much shorter window so, if someone has both males and females, it’s always wise to try to get the female done first,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre added that spaying and neutering also helps prevent overpopulation in the community at large. You can bring in strays to get spayed or neutered for free as long as the humane society has grant funding available.

To keep up with available surgery dates, hsop.org posts surgery dates on the last Tuesday of every month. Just go to the SPOT Clinic section of the website and click the schedule surgery button.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.