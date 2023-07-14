Highway named after fallen U.S. Army Specialist Christian D. Ward

By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - A marker has been placed to commemorate the newly named U.S. Army Specialist Christian Ward Memorial Highway.

Lowell native Christian Ward was killed in 2019 following an accident while stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado.

The memorial highway is a six-mile stretch of road between Devola and Lowell Ohio.

His father Gary spoke about what this means to his family.

“Chris was an exceptional child; he dedicated his life to his siblings and others. We are very proud of him and his accomplishments in his military service. And this stretch of highway, when we drive up and down, we will remember our son Chris.”

This is not the first time Ward has been recognized.

He was memorialized in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

This S-P-C Christian Ward Act requires military branches to pay the expenses to deliver the personal effects of a deceased service member to the next of kin or other appropriate person.

“There was no law pertaining to the next of kin receiving personal effects, so this legislation corrected that problem. With that, it will help military families in the future. So, we are very excited about that. That was our main goal was to be able to help other families in the future.”

A scholarship fund has also been established through the Marietta Community Foundation to help high school students transition into the military.

The scholarships are available to Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina students.

