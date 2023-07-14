Jan Dils’ Freedom Fun Run had a record turnout

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Jan Dils’ Freedom Fun Run 5K set some new records this year.

The 5K last Saturday had the most participants in the history of the race.

Almost 400 participants raised just over $38,000 for veteran organizations.

Jan Dils Attorneys at Law Chief Information Officer Eric Hillyard-Poling shared why the 5K benefited veterans.

“Community support and veterans have always been a focus of ours. Veterans do so much for us, and so it is just one small way that we can give back to them, say thank you, and support them,” said Hillyard-Poling.

The funds raised will go towards We Have Your Six, Operation Transportation, and the Jan Dils Foundation.

