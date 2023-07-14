Meet CJ! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

CJ is a 4-yr-old boxer/pit bull mix from HSOP
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet CJ! WTAP’s Pet of the week!

He comes to us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

He’s a 4-years-old boxer/pit bull mix.

He loves to cuddle and is wonderful with children.

HSOP says he would be most successful in a home with no other animals.

He likes to adventure in the car, so be aware if you are taking him anywhere.

They recommend older children versus younger children due to his size and strength.

CJ loves pup cups and loves his play yard.

CJ has become a volunteer favorite!

You can go to https://www.hsop.org/ to fill out an application, or go to the shelter to do a meet and greet.

Meet CJ! WTAP's Pet of the Week!(Alexa Griffey)

