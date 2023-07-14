Meigs County man arrested in Florida

Shawn Price
Shawn Price(Meigs County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – A man from Meigs County was arrested in Citrus County Florida.

Shawn Price was arrested on local charges in Florida for possession of drugs in addition to weapons charges, according to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch.

He was arrested on June 5, 2023.

Price was picked up in Florida by Meigs County Deputies on July 13, and was extradited back to Meigs County on outstanding felony warrants.

Price faces two separate indictments with a total of 20 counts for charges of drug possession, drug trafficking, and failure to appear.

He is currently incarcerated in Meigs County awaiting his court appearance.

“We’re happy to have Mr. Price back in our custody. He is a dangerous person and was spreading dangerous drugs around our community,” said Sheriff Fitch. “Mr. Price being back behind bars is just another step in the right direction to making our county a safer place for all of our residents.”

