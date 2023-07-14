Obituary: Baker, Charles William “Chuck” III

Charles William “Chuck” Baker III, 50, of Marietta, passed away July 8, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Charles was born on September 1, 1972, and was the son of Brenda Joyce Robinson and the late Charles William Baker Jr. Charles was a graduate of Marietta High School class of 1990 and worked for Blacks Tree Service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending his days with his beloved dog Babe.

Charles is survived by his mother Brenda J. Robinson; sisters Carrie E. Washburn and Sheila (Joe) Casto; brothers H. Raymond Baker, Mark A. (Joyce) Robinson, and Justin E. (Jennah) Robinson and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Charles is proceeded in death by his father Charles W. Baker Jr., Stepfather Mark A. Robinson Sr., sister Summer R. Robinson, Maternal Grandparents Charles W. (Betty) Baker Sr. and Paternal Grandparents Harry H. (Mildred) Francis Sr.

Charles will be cremated with Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society and a celebration of life will be held at the Marietta VFW on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 2 pm. The main dish will be provided but the family is asking for anyone wishing to attend to bring a covered dish and RSVP with Carrie Washburn by phone or text to 740-336-1648.

