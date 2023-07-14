Obituary: Sheppard, Shirley Jean

Shirley Jean Sheppard, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away July 13, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born October 20, 1939, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Gerald Hugh and Virginia Elizabeth Isner Davis.

She had a love for music and could play any keyboard instrument. She traveled to play at the Rocky Supper Club in PA and on several cruise ships. Shirley and her late husband had lived in Europe for three years and moved to California, residing there for eleven years. She assisted with mobile medical clinics and put her musical talents to good use. She played for the patients and doctors, who quickly became her close friends. Upon returning to Parkersburg she played on WTAP, Wheeling Jamboree and the Holiday Inn. Shirley worked with American General Life Insurance as an agent for fourteen years. She received several awards in her insurance career and served on the President’s Council.

She is survived by her children Mark D. Sheppard (Mae), Melody J. Rowan (Blake E.), Sherry D. Reinike (Bill), Julie Lynn Sansom (Richard E.), grandchildren Amber (Don), Roger(Samantha), Ryan (Aleah), Rachel, Bryant, Keith, Danica, Joshua (Stephanie), Christopher (Edna), Adam (Ranessa), Jennifer (Ken), Justin (Candace), Heather (Chad), Kim, Stan, Cole (Heather), Chase, Ty, Chance, Trevor, Bailey, Richard III (Kate), ten great grandchildren, and her sister Penny S. McClure (Dwight) as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Robert Keith Sheppard in 2011 and five brothers Jeffery, Larry, Jerry, Richard and Frederick “Randy”.The funeral service will be 1 PM Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Sunday and for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com

