Ohio schools will get more per pupil state funding - how Belpre taxpayers will be impacted

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio has raised its funding per pupil for all school districts. It’s something Belpre Superintendent Jeff Greenley has advocated for.

Greenley said that this change will enable them to ask taxpayers for money through levies less often. This means taxpayers will end up paying less.

Greenley explained that school districts get their revenue from levies and the state giving a certain amount of money per pupil. Now the school district won’t have to rely on the taxpayers as much as they did before.

“When we passed the operating levy in 2018, you know, we told folks ‘hey we wanna make sure we’re not coming back to you for any new operating money until at least 2028 and beyond’ and, with the increase of per pupil funding, we are more confident that we can work towards that goal…,” he said.

Greenley added that the increase in state per pupil funding will also allow school officials to stretch out the current budget more.

The Ohio Appalachian Accelerated Program, which Greenley also advocated for, died in committee. The hope was that it could help fund a potential new building.

Greenley said school officials are advocating to bring it back for Ohio’s capital budget, which will be finalized next summer.

https://www.wtap.com/2023/06/02/belpre-city-schools-superintendent-asks-ohio-senate-committee-more-funding/

