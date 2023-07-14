Parkersburg drug investigation leads to five charged

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Five people were charged in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Parkersburg.

On Friday, July 14, 2023, the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted by additional law enforcement support executed search warrants at four different locations in Wood County.

The addresses included the following:

-1123 Lynn Street Apt. 4 Parkersburg, WV 26101

-4907 2nd Avenue Parkersburg, WV 26101

-2405 McKinley Avenue Parkersburg, WV 26104

-905 Tygart Street Parkersburg, WV 26101

Agents located suspected fentanyl, U.S. currency, and firearms because of the search warrants.

Five individuals were charged during the execution of the search warrants and more individuals are expected to be charged in the future, according to the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force.

The following individuals were charged:

Richard “Flea” Madison, 43, of Broome, N.Y., a known drug criminal, was arraigned before Magistrate Marshall. His bond was set at $300,000 surety.

Nathan Charles Davis, 37, of Parkersburg, W.Va.

Jeremy Wayne Alger, 33, of Parkersburg, W.Va.

Corey Ted Patterson, 44, of Parkersburg, W.Va.

Tori Ann-Marie Haught, 26, of Parkersburg, W.Va.

The Parkersburg Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation and executed search warrants.

