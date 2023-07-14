Parkersburg drug investigation leads to five charged

Richard "Flea" Madison (left) and Nathan Charles Davis (right).
Richard "Flea" Madison (left) and Nathan Charles Davis (right).(Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Five people were charged in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Parkersburg.

On Friday, July 14, 2023, the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted by additional law enforcement support executed search warrants at four different locations in Wood County.

The addresses included the following:

-1123 Lynn Street Apt. 4 Parkersburg, WV 26101

-4907 2nd Avenue Parkersburg, WV 26101

-2405 McKinley Avenue Parkersburg, WV 26104

-905 Tygart Street Parkersburg, WV 26101

Agents located suspected fentanyl, U.S. currency, and firearms because of the search warrants.

Five individuals were charged during the execution of the search warrants and more individuals are expected to be charged in the future, according to the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force.

The following individuals were charged:

Richard “Flea” Madison, 43, of Broome, N.Y., a known drug criminal, was arraigned before Magistrate Marshall. His bond was set at $300,000 surety.

Nathan Charles Davis, 37, of Parkersburg, W.Va.

Jeremy Wayne Alger, 33, of Parkersburg, W.Va.

Corey Ted Patterson, 44, of Parkersburg, W.Va.

Tori Ann-Marie Haught, 26, of Parkersburg, W.Va.

The Parkersburg Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation and executed search warrants.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance and a car get into a wreck.
UPDATE: Ambulance and car get into wreck
Joshua Williams is facing a felony charge of fleeing and alluding.
High-speed chase reaches speeds around 108 mph, one in custody
K-9 River passed away unexpectedly
Marietta PD K-9 passed away unexpectedly
W.Va. law enforcement to conduct high visibility speed enforcement
Vienna City Council met on Thursday.
Vienna’s kayak launch plans face unexpected challenges

Latest News

Shawn Price
Meigs County man arrested in Florida
Wood County named a W.Va. Build District
Wood County named a W.Va. Build District
John Lufft
Walmart knife-point robber changes plea
2023 4-H and FFA Summer Showcase starts July 18th