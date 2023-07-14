Pedestrian struck a vehicle in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pedestrian versus vehicle sent one person to the hospital.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 13th and Market Streets at 1:53 p.m. according to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board.

A vehicle traveling west on 13th St. entered the intersection on a green light.

A pedestrian on a skateboard failed to yield to the vehicle and struck the side of the vehicle.

The adult skateboarder was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The skateboarder was found at fault for failure to yield right of way.

