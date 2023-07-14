Staying safe around downed power lines

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following the downed line on a vehicle we reached out to MonPower on how to stay safe from downed lines.

MonPower Spokesperson Hannah Catlett said that you should treat any line down as if it might be live.

She advises to remain 30 feet away and contact 9-1-1 if you see a line down.

Catlett has tips for pet owners surrounding downed lines.

“We also encourage people not to let their pets around them. You let your dog out, and you want to make sure that if you see a downed line that you bring your pet back in and make sure they don’t accidentally get too close,” said Catlett.

Catlett asks that if you loose power, contact them directly so they have an idea of how large an outage is and so they can get crews dispatched.

