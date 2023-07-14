Staying safe around downed power lines

Safety around power lines
Safety around power lines(n/a)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following the downed line on a vehicle we reached out to MonPower on how to stay safe from downed lines.

MonPower Spokesperson Hannah Catlett said that you should treat any line down as if it might be live.

She advises to remain 30 feet away and contact 9-1-1 if you see a line down.

Catlett has tips for pet owners surrounding downed lines.

“We also encourage people not to let their pets around them. You let your dog out, and you want to make sure that if you see a downed line that you bring your pet back in and make sure they don’t accidentally get too close,” said Catlett.

Catlett asks that if you loose power, contact them directly so they have an idea of how large an outage is and so they can get crews dispatched.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance and a car get into a wreck.
UPDATE: Ambulance and car get into wreck
Joshua Williams is facing a felony charge of fleeing and alluding.
UPDATE: Vienna man facing multiple charges for police chase
K-9 River passed away unexpectedly
Marietta PD K-9 passed away unexpectedly
W.Va. law enforcement to conduct high visibility speed enforcement
Vienna City Council met on Thursday.
Vienna’s kayak launch plans face unexpected challenges

Latest News

Here's how Belpre taxpayers will be impacted by the recent increase in state per pupil funding.
Ohio schools will get more per pupil state funding - how Belpre taxpayers will be impacted
Fort Frye senior painting Lowell pool for the summer
Fort Frye senior painting Lowell pool for the summer
Car catches fire on Dudley Avenue
Car catches fire on Dudley Avenue
Jan Dils' Freedom Fun Run
Jan Dils’ Freedom Fun Run had a record turnout