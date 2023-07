RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday’s storms caused some damage in Ravenswood.

There were tree branches down and at least one tree was down. At one point, most of downtown Ravenswood lost power.

Shops and restaurants had to close. WTAP called Washington County, Ohio to see about storm damage there.

Dispatchers say there were no reports.

