Tree limb and power lines fell onto a vehicle

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The storms Friday morning caused some damage around Wood County.

According to Wood County Dispatch there was a tree branch that fell bringing down some power lines.

This occurred on the 1900 block of Avery Street at 10:35 a.m.

The branch landed on a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported due to this incident.

Dispatch said that there were a few other trees that came down due to the storm.

