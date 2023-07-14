Tree limb and power lines fell onto a vehicle
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The storms Friday morning caused some damage around Wood County.
According to Wood County Dispatch there was a tree branch that fell bringing down some power lines.
This occurred on the 1900 block of Avery Street at 10:35 a.m.
The branch landed on a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported due to this incident.
Dispatch said that there were a few other trees that came down due to the storm.
