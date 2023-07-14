Tree limb and power lines fell onto a vehicle

Tree limb and power lines fell on a vehicle
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The storms Friday morning caused some damage around Wood County.

According to Wood County Dispatch there was a tree branch that fell bringing down some power lines.

This occurred on the 1900 block of Avery Street at 10:35 a.m.

The branch landed on a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported due to this incident.

Dispatch said that there were a few other trees that came down due to the storm.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance and a car get into a wreck.
UPDATE: Ambulance and car get into wreck
Joshua Williams is facing a felony charge of fleeing and alluding.
UPDATE: Vienna man facing multiple charges for police chase
K-9 River passed away unexpectedly
Marietta PD K-9 passed away unexpectedly
W.Va. law enforcement to conduct high visibility speed enforcement
Vienna City Council met on Thursday.
Vienna’s kayak launch plans face unexpected challenges

Latest News

Here's how Belpre taxpayers will be impacted by the recent increase in state per pupil funding.
Ohio schools will get more per pupil state funding - how Belpre taxpayers will be impacted
Fort Frye senior painting Lowell pool for the summer
Fort Frye senior painting Lowell pool for the summer
Car catches fire on Dudley Avenue
Car catches fire on Dudley Avenue
Jan Dils' Freedom Fun Run
Jan Dils’ Freedom Fun Run had a record turnout
Safety around power lines
Staying safe around downed power lines