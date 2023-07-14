Vienna’s kayak launch plans face unexpected challenges

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council discussed the planned kayak launch and its unexpected challenges at Thursday’s council meeting.

Those unexpected challenges led to unexpected costs. According to Mayor Rapp, officials originally estimated that the project would cost $350,000. That number has risen to around $850,000.

It’s a number that’s making some officials question whether or not the project is still worth it.

One of the challenges include having to lengthen the launch due to how much silt is in the water as well as the water’s depth. Officials would also have to do a mussel study to make sure they don’t disturb the mussels’ habitat.

The goal was to finish the kayak launch this summer. Now the timeline’s goal has been pushed to starting construction next year.

Also at city council, members adopted a resolution that would authorize the city to apply for and accept a grant, if awarded, for the bike trail project. Council member Chris Mancuso explained that the grant would fund signage, wayfinding, as well as bike racks and repair stations along the routes.

Another piece of legislation that was adopted will alter rules relating to the bidding process. Before this ordinance passed, anything up to $1,000 would not have to go through the competitive bidding process. That number has changed to $2,000.

Also, now anything under $17,500 and over $2,000 would need to get three bids. Before this legislation, it was $10,000 not $17,500.

Now anything over $17,500 must go public.

Mayor Rapp explained to WTAP that the change was made to keep up with rising costs. The other reason is that it’s hard to get three people to bid, according to Rapp.

It passed with only Chris Mancuso and Kim Williams voting against it.

Mancuso pushed back against raising $1,000 to $2,000. He explained that he believes money gets more oversite once it reaches the competitive bidding process, emphasizing accountability.

Williams pushed back against raising $10,000 to $17,500, also citing oversite.

Multiple other items were discussed.

