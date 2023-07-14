Volunteers clear out former Fleming bookstore

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - A long-time bookstore in Fleming, Ohio is being cleared out.

The country bookstore located on Ohio State Route 550 began operations in the 80′s but has been closed for approximately a decade.

Volunteers with Rural Action filled 25 100lb boxes with books and six additional boxes of videotapes, cardboard, and compostable books.

Ed Newman, the Zero Waste director at Rural Action said there will need to be additional efforts to clear out the building entirely.

“There’s a lot of books here and some of them have turned in to mud already. They are hard to get. We are at least trying to get the books out of here to give them a positive ending.”

Newman said they will try to sell some of the books to counteract the cost of cleaning efforts.

Recycled material will be sent to Royal Paper Company in Columbus.

Compost will be taken to the Athens Recycling Center.

