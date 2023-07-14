Walmart knife-point robber changes plea

John Lufft
John Lufft(WTAP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A man who robbed the Walmart in Vienna has changed his plea.

John Michael Lufft, of Wheeling, W.Va., changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on Thursday, July 14, 2023.

Lufft pleaded guilty to robbery in the first degree, according to Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Charlotte Dauphin.

Lufft will have to go through a pre-sentencing investigation before his next court appearance on Sept. 11.

In Feb. 2022, Lufft threatened Walmart workers with a knife.

According to a police report, he demanded workers give him a gun and ammunition and threatened to break the glass on the display case if the workers did not cooperate.

First-degree robbery is a felony. The charge holds a sentence of no less than ten years in prison.

Links to previous articles
Wheeling, W. Va. man charged with first degree robbery
Man who allegedly threatened Walmart workers held without bond

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance and a car get into a wreck.
UPDATE: Ambulance and car get into wreck
Joshua Williams is facing a felony charge of fleeing and alluding.
High-speed chase reaches speeds around 108 mph, one in custody
K-9 River passed away unexpectedly
Marietta PD K-9 passed away unexpectedly
W.Va. law enforcement to conduct high visibility speed enforcement
Vienna City Council met on Thursday.
Vienna’s kayak launch plans face unexpected challenges

Latest News

Shawn Price
Meigs County man arrested in Florida
Wood County named a W.Va. Build District
Wood County named a W.Va. Build District
Richard "Flea" Madison (left) and Nathan Charles Davis (right).
Parkersburg drug investigation leads to five charged
2023 4-H and FFA Summer Showcase starts July 18th