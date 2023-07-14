Walmart knife-point robber changes plea

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A man who robbed the Walmart in Vienna has changed his plea.

John Michael Lufft, of Wheeling, W.Va., changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on Thursday, July 14, 2023.

Lufft pleaded guilty to robbery in the first degree, according to Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Charlotte Dauphin.

Lufft will have to go through a pre-sentencing investigation before his next court appearance on Sept. 11.

In Feb. 2022, Lufft threatened Walmart workers with a knife.

According to a police report, he demanded workers give him a gun and ammunition and threatened to break the glass on the display case if the workers did not cooperate.

First-degree robbery is a felony. The charge holds a sentence of no less than ten years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.