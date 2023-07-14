Wood Co. 4-H and FFA Summer Showcase starts next week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2023 Wood County 4-H and Summer Showcase starts Tuesday July 18,2023 and goes until Saturday July 22,2023.

The five day event will have a craft show, antique tractor show, commercial vendors, and local food.

There will be multiple showcases for 4-H and FFA members each day. Some of the show include a Goat Show on Tuesday, a Swine Show on Wednesday, a Beef Show of Thursday, and a Horse Show on Friday.

There will be other activities for kids and adults to enjoy like Karaoke, cornhole, and a peddle tractor pull.

Those participating in the showcases have been working hard all year to get ready.

Michell Sampson is a member of the Blennerhasset FFA. Sampson will be taking a market steer, a feeder steer and a breeding Heffer. She says they all are hard but, especially her market steer.

Layleigh Fordyce is a member of the Wood County 4-H. She will be taking a feeder calf. She says she put a lot of hard work into it... including being dragged around by her calf!

Fordyce shared her favorite part of the Showcase.

“I love selling my cow because it it’s fun and it’s just really fun.”

Sampson also shared her favorite part.

“My favorite parts the show because that’s when you really see all your work pay off is... How the judge sees your animal not only how you see it, but also the overall angle of what happens.”

The Showcase will be at Wood County 4-H Camp, 2203 Butcher Bend Rd., Mineral Wells, WV

It will be open to the public beginning at 3 pm daily. The cost is $3 per car Tuesday-Friday, and $5 per car on Saturday. All proceeds benefit non-profit youth group of the day and the event.

For more information you can call the WVU Extension office at 304-424-1960 or visit their Facebook page Wood County 4-H & FFA Summer Showcase.

Full list of events can be found below:

The 2023 Wood County 4-H and FFA Summer Showcase schedule (Jodi Smith)

