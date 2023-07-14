Wood County named a W.Va. Build District

Wood County is expected to add more housing opportunities to the area with the help of a new tax credit.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County is now a “W.Va. Build District” as a part of the Build WV Act.

The legislation — which was made official in 2022 — aims to assist areas in the state to attract much-needed housing development projects. The Build WV Act offers a state sales and use tax exemption for building materials and a 10-year property value adjustment refundable tax credit to offset building costs.

Wood County Economic Development executive director, Lindsey Piersol says this is a huge help for the county. As a housing study from 2022 showed how much the area is in need of housing.

“So, I think it’s pretty evident that we’re pretty low on housing stock. Our housing study that we had done last year showed that we have a need for right under 4,000 residential units. So, when we’re looking to recruit companies, they’re looking at ‘Where can my employees live?’ We don’t have apartments; we don’t have single-family homes. So, I think this is going to be a good tool in our toolbox,” Piersol said.

The housing study found the vacancy rate was “unhealthy” and the occupancy rate for housing was at 99.2 percent.

Here is a full scope of the incentives a part of the tax credit:

1. Sales Tax Exemption - Purchases of building materials, tangible personal property, and services by a construction contractor or subcontractor directly used in the construction of a certified BUILD WV project are exempt from consumer sales and service tax.

2. Property Value Adjustment Credit (PVAC) - PVAC credit can be taken against personal or corporate income tax of the eligible taxpayer, beginning in the tax year in which construction of the project property is completed and ending in the 10th taxable year thereafter. This tax credit is refundable, up to $100,000 per project.

3. Potential for B&O Tax Exemption - To be determined by individual municipalities, authorized by an ordinance. The city of Parkersburg already has such an ordinance.

Projects must generate approved costs in excess of $3,000,000 or include at least six residential units or houses.

A project with a $5,000,000 investment could qualify for $813,000 in savings under this program-- this doesn’t even include potential B&O exemptions.

