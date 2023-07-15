Church holds fundraiser for West Virginia State Trooper killed in the line of duty

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fundraiser is being held a for West Virginia State Trooper that was killed in line of duty.

Proceeds from the Warehouse Church’s annual biker weekend will go to the family of Sgt. Cory Maynard.

Maynard died following an ambush-type shooting in Mingo County last month.

Dakota Bortel with the Warehouse Church talked about the impact of the annual event.

“We’re going to have food and fellowship and brotherhood. We just do this as an event for the community to come out, get together and have fellowship. And the benefits obviously go to a great cause.”

The bikes traveled to four separate locations.

The stops include St. Marys, Harrisville, and Elizabeth, before returning to Parkersburg.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.