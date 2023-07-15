Gov. Justice recommends Roane Co. sewers receive funding

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Walton Public Service District in Roane County was recommended to receive funding to improve the sewers.

The recommendation was announced by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The Walton Sewer project would construct a wastewater treatment plant and collection system to serve residential and commercial customers in the Walton area of Roane County.

If approved, the project would receive $2 million in grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

The project area currently has raw sewage discharging into nearby waterways, and the lack of public sewer inhibits the development of local housing and businesses, according to a statement from Justice.

The recommended sewer project is part of more than $18 million in ARC grant awards across the Mountain State.

The Governor’s recommendations will be sent to ARC for final approval.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.