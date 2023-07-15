Gov. Justice recommends Roane Co. sewers receive funding

(WALA)
By Alex Semancik
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Walton Public Service District in Roane County was recommended to receive funding to improve the sewers.

The recommendation was announced by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The Walton Sewer project would construct a wastewater treatment plant and collection system to serve residential and commercial customers in the Walton area of Roane County.

If approved, the project would receive $2 million in grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

The project area currently has raw sewage discharging into nearby waterways, and the lack of public sewer inhibits the development of local housing and businesses, according to a statement from Justice.

The recommended sewer project is part of more than $18 million in ARC grant awards across the Mountain State.

The Governor’s recommendations will be sent to ARC for final approval.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Williams is facing a felony charge of fleeing and alluding.
UPDATE: Vienna man facing multiple charges for police chase
Richard "Flea" Madison (left) and Nathan Charles Davis (right).
Parkersburg drug investigation leads to five charged
Shawn Price
Meigs County man arrested in Florida
John Lufft
Walmart knife-point robber changes plea
Pedestrian struck a vehicle
Pedestrian struck a vehicle in Parkersburg

Latest News

WVUP to host ‘Early College Catch-Up Day”
Traffic in Ohio
Ohio assesses transportation needs through study
New PACF Executive Director Fred Rader
PACF names new Executive Director
WTAP explores the legacy of the St Marys Community Concert Band.
The St. Marys Community Concert Band plays on