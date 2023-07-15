I-77 closed in both directions due to a crash

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A tanker truck rolled over causing Interstate 77 to close.

The call came in at 2:18 p.m. for a crash on I-77 north at mile marker 177.8 according to Wood County dispatch.

A tanker truck rolled over into the median.

The driver was seriously injured according to dispatch.

Traffic traveling southbound is being directed off the interstate at the Williamstown exit.

Those traveling northbound are being directed onto U.S. 50.

There is no estimation for when the highway will reopen.

Wood County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

Agencies that responded included Williamstown Police Department, Public Service Commission, Department of Natural Resources, Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Waverly VFD, Mineral Wells VFD, Lubeck VFD, Williamstown VFD, St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services, the Crash Investigation Team, and the Division of Highways.

The Department of Environmental Protection was also notified.

