K9 Drago and handler look for continued support for contest

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - K9 Drago and his handler, Sgt. Taylor Phillips are looking for votes in a nationwide contest for other K9′s in law enforcement.

The contest is setup by “Blue Line Unlimited” and the K9 with the most votes will receive $500.

Sgt. Phillips said this prize will go to the department’s K9 fund for both Drago and Maggie. She added it can be used for many necessities.

“A bag of food for Drago is about $60. So, a few bags of food, a couple vet visits depending on what’s needed. Because he needs regular check-ups for his vaccinations and just general wellness check-ups as well. So, really just depends. Any small pieces of equipment we might need. It can go to a variety of different things

Sgt. Phillips said she is very proud of her K9, partner and friend, Drago. As the K9 has already received well over 20,000 votes for this contest.

Sgt. Phillips said, “It means a lot. I mean I’m pretty biased when it comes to Drago. I love him. He’s my best friend, he’s my partner. So, I can’t say enough good things about him. But to have others see his personality, see his work ethic and just see the dog he is and kind of join in on how I feel about Drago and be passionate about him too. It’s really cool to see.”

Drago’s Facebook page says he has fallen behind by 500 votes. If you would like to help Drago with this contest, you can click this link to help vote.

Voting ends on July 31st.

