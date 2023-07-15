Last day of Ohio Brew Week in Athens

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday marks the final day for Ohio Brew Week.

The week features roughly 30 breweries and showcasing what each one has to offer.

“It helps. It shows not only local breweries, but it helps out all the businesses. It gives more exposure to the businesses, show what they have and everything else,” Eclipse Company Store manager, Brandon Roberts said. “It’s like this week Happy Hollow — which is a brand new brewery up in Nelsonville — we displayed them as one of our breweries of the week. And it was helping them grow and get their name out there and show the beers that they produce.”

Businesses in the area said this event is a significant boost to the city and local economy.

“Ohio University is kind of the flagship business in the city of Athens. So, when the students are gone over the summers, this is the draw that brings people to Athens to help give an influx to businesses that are having a difficult time making it until the kids come back,” West End Ciderhouse and Distillery co-founder, Brandon Roberts said.

Officials say many from different parts of Ohio — such as Toledo, Columbus and Cleveland — come to Athens for this week. Some of the breweries had food and drink specials and live music.

The venues who participated are listed below:

Broney’s Alumni Grill

Buffalo Wild Wings

Casa Nueva

Cat’s Corner

Cat’s Eye Saloon

Ciro Italian Kitchen & Bar

Courtside Pizza

Devil’s Kettle Brewing

Dutch Creek Winery

Eclipse Company Store Craft Beer Hall

J Bar

Jackie O’s Public House

Jackie O’s Taproom

Jackie O’s Brewpub

Little Fish Brewing Company

Lucky’s Sports Tavern

North End Kitchen + Bar

Ohio University Inn and Conference Center

Pawpurr’s Bar

The Pigskin Bar and Grille

Red Brick Tavern

Smiling Skull Saloon

Sol Restaurant

The C.I.

The Crystal

The Over Hang

The Pub

The Union

Tony’s Tavern

West End Ciderhouse

West End Distillery

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.