Ohio assesses transportation needs through study

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will conduct a study to look at the state’s transportation needs.

Ohio’s rapid economic growth is one of the primary reasons for the study.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine put funding into the state’s recent transportation budget for the $10 million study.

The Cambridge Systematics consulting team will launch the study in August, according to a statement from ODOT.

The transportation study will begin with a “stress test” look at the transportation system.

It will analyze existing and future conditions for safety, congestion, condition, reliability, and resilience concerns.

The study is estimated to be completed in late 2024.

“Our state’s economic engine is in high gear, and we want to ensure that our transportation system is fully aligned with that growth,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This study will show us where we need to be making investments to keep us moving forward.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.