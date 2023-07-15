Ohio assesses transportation needs through study

Traffic in Ohio
Traffic in Ohio(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Alex Semancik
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will conduct a study to look at the state’s transportation needs.

Ohio’s rapid economic growth is one of the primary reasons for the study.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine put funding into the state’s recent transportation budget for the $10 million study.

The Cambridge Systematics consulting team will launch the study in August, according to a statement from ODOT.

The transportation study will begin with a “stress test” look at the transportation system.

It will analyze existing and future conditions for safety, congestion, condition, reliability, and resilience concerns.

The study is estimated to be completed in late 2024.

“Our state’s economic engine is in high gear, and we want to ensure that our transportation system is fully aligned with that growth,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This study will show us where we need to be making investments to keep us moving forward.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Williams is facing a felony charge of fleeing and alluding.
UPDATE: Vienna man facing multiple charges for police chase
Richard "Flea" Madison (left) and Nathan Charles Davis (right).
Parkersburg drug investigation leads to five charged
Shawn Price
Meigs County man arrested in Florida
John Lufft
Walmart knife-point robber changes plea
Pedestrian struck a vehicle
Pedestrian struck a vehicle in Parkersburg

Latest News

New PACF Executive Director Fred Rader
PACF names new Executive Director
WTAP explores the legacy of the St Marys Community Concert Band.
The St. Marys Community Concert Band plays on
The Belpre Board of Education accepts a bid to demolish the old bowling alley.
The Belpre Board of Education accepts bid to demolish old bowling alley
Here's how Belpre taxpayers will be impacted by the recent increase in state per pupil funding.
Ohio schools will get more per pupil state funding - how Belpre taxpayers will be impacted