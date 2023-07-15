PACF names new Executive Director

New PACF Executive Director Fred Rader
New PACF Executive Director Fred Rader(Parkersburg Area Community Foundation)
By Alex Semancik
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) has named a new Executive Director.

Fred Rader officially stepped into the Executive Director role on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, according to a statement from PACF.

Rader is a Wirt County native who joined the PACF in May 2022 as the Associate Director.

Additionally, he served on the board of directors for 17 years.

Rader’s background in regional community development is well-aligned with P-A-C-F’s goals and mission.

His favorite thing about the PACF is, “helping donors make a positive impact on community needs.”

