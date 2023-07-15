MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - River City Farmers Market promotes healthy living in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Each Saturday, the 200 block of Butler Street, between Second and Third streets is temporarily closed between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Market sales run between 8 a.m. and noon.

The market offers local fresh produce, meats and baked goods.

Handmade craft vendors also line the streets.

The Ohio State University extension office offered a program at their tent educating market goers on hypertufa pots, which is a lightweight Portland cement mix made into potting containers.

Agriculture and Natural resource Educator Marcus McCartney said the farmers market is unlike anything you can receive from a big box store.

“Neighbors supporting neighbors. We really depend on this community for support. This community has been overwhelmingly supportive where this market has just grown like we never would imagine. I say community but I don’t want to be exclusive to just Marietta. The community is the Mid-Ohio Valley. People from all over Washington County, people from Wood County, Vienna, Parkersburg, Williamstown, people from Belpre, everyone is coming. And they are regulars, we see them every Saturday.”

McCartney added that “The Taste of Market” will be returning August 12th.

“The Taste of the Market” features Beau Dittmar, who cooks and samples fresh produce and meat from around the market.

