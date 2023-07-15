The St. Marys Community Concert Band plays on

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The St Marys Community Concert Band has filled the Mid-Ohio Valley with music since 1999.

WTAP got a peak behind the magic.

The St Marys Community Concert Band has been around for decades.

Founding member and trombone player Homer Ruckle said of the band, “It’s just fun. I get to play my horn.”

It’s a group that started from humble beginnings.

Ruckle remembered, “They had a parade every year so I got a group of guys together for a parade band. We had eight or nine.”

He said they sounded good, which lead him to ask himself, “..., why don’t we form a community band?”

And the St Marys Community Concert Band was born.

They now have 100 members on the books. Some are even professional. Members range from high schoolers to people in their 80′s.

They put on multiple performances every year, ranging from jazz to marches to Broadway music.

The secret ingredient is simple.

One of the directors, David Burton, said, “That’s the key right there - is everyone here is having fun. If they don’t have fun, they’re not here.”

But that’s not all it’s about.

In recent years, The St Marys Community Concert Band started doing performances at local schools to raise money for their band programs.

“I’m glad we can go out and be of service to the communities,” Burton said.

It’s a legacy of music and the community it brings together, a story Ruckle hopes lasts a lifetime.

“I just hope it continues as long as I’m around,” he laughed.

