Wrestlers to represent Parkersburg at National Tournament in North Dakota

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

It may be the off-season for high school athletics, but a few wrestlers from Parkersburg are going to represent the Mid-Ohio Valley on a national wrestling stage this upcoming week.

Six wrestlers, three from Parkersburg High School, and three from Parkersburg South High School are heading to Fargo, North Dakota to compete in the USA Marine Corps Junior and 16U National wrestling tournament.

Incoming freshmen for Parkersburg Dominic Way, Stephen Myers, and Kayden McDonald, as well as Gage Wright, Brycen Arthur, and Cole Smith from Parkersburg South is the team assembled by Parkersburg Athletic Director Chris Way.

Way believes in the team he has, and expects the experience they’ve gained this summer to help them out as they head to the Midwest.

“This group that we’re taking this year is dedicated,” Way said. “They’ve put in a lot of time and practice in they put in a lot of time and travel preparing for these events, traveling to various other regional and national events. So, you know they’ve done a lot to work for this culminating event.”

The tournament runs from July 15 to July 23, and there will be over 5,000 kids from all across the country participating in Fargo.

