WVUP to host ‘Early College Catch-Up Day”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – West Virginia University Parkersburg will hold an Early College Catch-Up Day on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Early College Catch-Up Day is an event to help high school students catch up on their applications.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the student lounge.

WVUP’s Early College program allows high school students to earn college credits while in high school, according to a statement from WVUP.

Representatives from the Early College program and Business Office will be available to help students at the event.

“Early College students benefit from having peace of mind by attending the event,” said Early College Director Michelle Nabers.

