Autocross event held at West Virginia University at Parkersburg

Over 40 drivers raced against the clock to navigate a course set up in the WVUP parking lot.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local people had the chance to spend their Sunday morning enjoying an autocross event in Parkersburg.

The Southern West Virginia Sports Car Club of America hosted an autocross event at West Virginia University at Parkersburg on Sunday.

Over 40 drivers raced against the clock to navigate a course set up in the WVUP parking lot. Southern W.Va. SCCA Regional Executive Gregg Rome says autocross is the most accessible motorsport for driving enthusiasts due to its low barrier of entry.

A major highlight of the sport for Rome is the people. “It’s just a lot of like-minded people who like cars or motorsport and stuff like that,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun to drive around in an empty parking lot, legally, you know? Just the camaraderie and the spirited competition and everything like that.”

For more information on Southern West Virginia SCCA events, click here.

