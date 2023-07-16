Local group works to maintain trails

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One group works together to maintain the local trails for all that visit.

The River Valley Mountain Bike Association holds trail maintenance days throughout the summer.

They work on trails in Marietta on the third Sunday, and trails in Mountwood Park on the second Saturday each month during the summer.

River Valley Mountain Bike Association President Ryan Smith shared the importance of Sunday’s work.

“We’re using string trimmers to cut back all of the vegetation growth. This is really the big push to get the trails looking their best before this year’s Rivers, Trails, and Ales Festival in August,” said Smith.

The festival will take place August 10th through the 13th.

More information on the festival can be found on the Rivers, Trails & Ales Festival’s website.

Information on trails around the area can be found on the River Valley Mountain Bike Association’s website.

To help with the trail maintenance, you can visit River Valley Mountain Bike Association on Facebook where they post maintenance day information.

