Local ice cream shop sees an increase on National Ice Cream Day

Several customers mentioned National Ice Cream Day at the Frostee Shoppe in Belpre.
National Ice Cream Day at Frostee Shoppe
National Ice Cream Day at Frostee Shoppe(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A local ice cream shop saw an increase in customers on National Ice Cream Day.

Sunday was National Ice Cream Day, and some of the many customers at Frostee Shoppe mentioned it.

Assistant Manager Olivia Lemley noticed an overall increase on National Ice Cream Day at the shop.

“We have seen a lot more customers in our morning shift than we normally do. We sold a lot more ice cream cones, and a lot of our seasonal flurry right now which is the Colorado. It has Oreo, cookie dough, and marshmallow cream in it,” said Lemley.

If you missed National Ice Cream Day, still stop by your favorite ice cream shop to enjoy a sweet treat.

