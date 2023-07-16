Oil and Gas Museum sees strong summer attendance

Personnel Manager Larry Wiseman said things have especially picked up in recent weeks.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Oil and Gas Museum has been seeing a strong visitor turnout this summer.

Personnel Manager Larry Wiseman said things have especially picked up in recent weeks. Wiseman said people enjoy seeing the wide array of local artifacts related to the region’s long history in the oil and gas industry. The museum also offers historical materials unrelated to oil and gas, including a room full of Civil War artifacts like military uniforms and weapons.

Larry Wiseman said it means a lot to him to have a role in preserving this local history. “I think that everyone should know a little bit about their roots,” he said. “What was it like around here in 1950? And there’s still people alive that can tell you that. So why not preserve it?”

The Parkersburg Oil and Gas Museum has long been a community staple. The museum is open daily from 11 in the morning to five in the evening.

