Two arrested in connection to counterfeit money

A traffic stop on a BOLO led to two men getting arrested.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A traffic stop on a BOLO led to two males getting arrested.

A BOLO was issued by Mason and Jackson Counties for individuals in connection to counterfeit money according to Parkersburg Police Department Captain Koher.

Parkersburg Police Department saw a vehicle fitting the information in the BOLO, and conducted a traffic stop around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday on the 2800 block of Pike St.

As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed an odor or burnt marijuana and called for a K-9.

A K-9 from Wood County Sheriff’s Office indicated to a controlled substance in the vehicle.

Officers located the counterfeit money and marijuana following a search of the vehicle.

Calvin McClendon and Denzel Travis, both from Chicago, were arrested for counterfeit money with intent to distribute or use.

