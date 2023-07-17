BREAKING: Suspect on the run after WVSP Trooper shot during traffic stop

O'Brien is at large after shooting WVSP trooper.
O'Brien is at large after shooting WVSP trooper.(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A West Virginia State Police Trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop according to WVSP Captain R.A. Maddy.

The stop occurred at the Dollar General in Midway off of exit 42 of I-77.

According to Captain Maddy, at 9:22 a.m., the suspect produced a firearm and fired one round at the trooper striking them in the elbow.

The suspect is believed to be Scott Arthur O’Brien of Hamilton, Ohio, and the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing West Virginia registration 68H949 in an unknown direction.

(Story continues below)

Suspect's white Jeep Grand Cherokee
Suspect's white Jeep Grand Cherokee(WVVA News)

There is older damage present on the driver’s side A pillar, hood and fender near the rear-view mirror.

If anyone locates the suspect vehicle or suspect, please call the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304 256-6700.

Dollar General in Midway, WV, where a trooper was shot.
Dollar General in Midway, WV, where a trooper was shot.(WVVA News)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
UPDATE: Tanker truck turnover results in fatality
Two arrested on counterfeit charges
Two arrested in connection to counterfeit money
K9 Drago and handler look for continued support for contest
K9 Drago and handler look for continued support for contest
National Ice Cream Day at Frostee Shoppe
Belpre ice cream shop sees an increase on National Ice Cream Day
Richard "Flea" Madison (left) and Nathan Charles Davis (right).
Parkersburg drug investigation leads to five charged

Latest News

This week focuses on movements you can do in a chair while at work or home.
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on easy steps to do while working!
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser!
Local ice cream shops during National Ice Cream Day
Local group prepares trails for Rivers, Trails & Ales Festival