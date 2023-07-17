Car driving wrong way hits motorcycle

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – At least one person was injured when a car driving the wrong way hit a motorcycle.

The vehicle struck the motorcycle at the intersection of Seventh Street and Market Street.

The crash occurred on Sunday, July 16, 2023, around 7:45 p.m., according to Parkersburg Police.

Parkersburg Police said the car was traveling northbound in a southbound-only lane at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was a juvenile.

The juvenile driver received a citation for driving the wrong way.

Parkersburg Police said the driver of the motorcycle received minor injuries at most.

The passenger of the motorcycle was treated for minor injuries and was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center.

Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service responded to the crash.

