Meigs County man convicted for injuring an infant

By Chase Campbell
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Meigs County man will spend at least three years in prison for injuring an infant.

Devin Andrew Brown of Racine, Ohio pleaded guilty Monday to the second degree felony of endangering children. He was sentenced to at least three and up to four and a half years in prison, with an additional 18 months to three years of post-release control.

Brown was indicted in March after shaking a four-month-old infant in January, sending the child to the emergency room with brain bleeds. Brown was under the influence of fentanyl when he injured the child.

Meigs County victim advocate Shelley Kemper said the child will likely suffer life-long damage from the injuries, including the possibility of developing a learning disability. She said the victim’s family approves of the guilty verdict. “I believe they’re pretty content that it’s over now,” she said. “And they can just put it aside and move on with their life, now that it’s over.”

Brown was initially indicted on one count of felonious assault and one count of endangering children. He initially pleaded not guilty to both charges. The assault charge was dropped as part of his plea agreement.

Brown was previously convicted of failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a second degree penalty, in 2020; and safecracking, a fourth degree penalty, in 2018.

