Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on easy steps to do while working!

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses of steps you can do while at work and in a chair.

You don’t need any weights for these exercises.

  • Seated calf raises- 20 seconds. Sit as tall as you can and engage your core. Lift your heels off the ground, rise on your toes. This movement also works on core stability.
  • Rest - 20 seconds!
  • Arm Circles- 20 seconds. Hold your arms out from your body. Move your arms in small circles one way. Then, switch directions! This movement engages your shoulders.
  • Rest- 20 seconds.
  • Seated squats- 20 seconds. You are sitting already. Next, stand up. Repeat. This engages quads, hamstrings, and the glutes.
  • Rest- 20 seconds
  • Head circles - 20 seconds. Look out and forward. Make a circle with your head - moving it the the left, back, right, and down. Repeat on other side.
  • You can repeat for as many times as you’d like!

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

