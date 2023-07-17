Obituary: Butler, Danny Charlie

Danny Charlie Butler, 76, of Reedy, WV, passed away on July 12, 2023, at home.

He was born September 17, 1946, and was the son of the late Aristotle and Mary Cottrell Butler of Orma, WV.

After graduation, Danny served in the Army and then returned home to WV. He worked for Pennzoil until retirement. He also worked at Kellwood and Terrell’s Metal and Farm Supply.

Danny is survived by his children, Steve Butler, Amy Cole (Todd), and Ann Chapman; grandchildren Tyler Chapman (Mikaela), Allie Groves (Drew), Seth Chapman, and Johnny Cole (Lindsey); one brother, Thomas Butler; and Lisa Brookover.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Sharon Marie Butler; son-in-law Tim Foster; and siblings: Victor Butler, Milton Butler, Aristotle Butler, Jr., Nina Conley, Flossie French, Macel Carpenter, Louisa Yearian, and May Coollege.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, will conduct a graveside service at 12:30 on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Fairview Church Cemetery, in Calhoun County, WV.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.