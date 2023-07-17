Obituary: Butler, Danny Charlie

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Danny Charlie Butler, 76, of Reedy, WV, passed away on July 12, 2023, at home.

He was born September 17, 1946, and was the son of the late Aristotle and Mary Cottrell Butler of Orma, WV.

After graduation, Danny served in the Army and then returned home to WV.  He worked for Pennzoil until retirement.  He also worked at Kellwood and Terrell’s Metal and Farm Supply.

Danny is survived by his children, Steve Butler, Amy Cole (Todd), and Ann Chapman; grandchildren Tyler Chapman (Mikaela), Allie Groves (Drew), Seth Chapman, and Johnny Cole (Lindsey); one brother, Thomas Butler; and Lisa Brookover.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Sharon Marie Butler; son-in-law Tim Foster; and siblings:  Victor Butler, Milton Butler, Aristotle Butler, Jr., Nina Conley, Flossie French, Macel Carpenter, Louisa Yearian, and May Coollege.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, will conduct a graveside service at 12:30 on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Fairview Church Cemetery, in Calhoun County, WV.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
UPDATE: Tanker truck turnover results in fatality
Two arrested on counterfeit charges
Two arrested in connection to counterfeit money
K9 Drago and handler look for continued support for contest
K9 Drago and handler look for continued support for contest
National Ice Cream Day at Frostee Shoppe
Belpre ice cream shop sees an increase on National Ice Cream Day
Richard "Flea" Madison (left) and Nathan Charles Davis (right).
Parkersburg drug investigation leads to five charged

Latest News

Nelma Elaine White
Obituary: White, Nelma Elaine
Obituary: Nulter, Fred L.
Obituary: Sinnett, Michael A. Sr.
Charles Everett Sims
Obituary: Sims, Charles Everett
Obituary: Gore, Mary Alice