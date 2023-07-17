Obituary: Gore, Mary Alice

Mary Alice Gore, 79, of New Matamoras, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Mary was born August 28, 1943 to William and Lizzie Hodge in Eberle, Kentucky.

Mary was a devout Christian and labored for the Lord, helping to build and support Swain City Community Church where she was a member and minister. Over the years, she enjoyed preaching and singing at church services and camp meetings where she was surrounded by members of her earthly and church families.

She loved spending time with her family and loved ones and anything that would share God’s love and glory with others. Her TV was always on. She was usually watching someone preach or sing praise. She enjoyed plenty of other older shows, Law & Order, and her home shopping channels too. She loved going to the Goodwill, giving gifts to her family, and reading her Bible. Mary was well known for her unwavering faith and love for others.

She adored her family and will be greatly missed by those she left behind. Her daughter, Alice Gore, will miss their phone calls throughout the day. Her son, Charles “Ed” Gore, will cherish the bond they shared and how she always supported him. Her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Gore, will remember her smile every time she showed her pictures or something she made. Mary was close with her siblings, Archie (Janice) Hodge, Barbara Swain, and Challis (Mary Ann) Hodge. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Arista Gore, Michael Howell, Challis Howell, Ricky Howell, Jason Gore, Lionel Gore, and Josh Gore; many nieces and nephews; and several great-grandchildren, and she did her best to show each of them love and lead them to Jesus.

Mary was met at heaven’s gates by her parents; her brothers, Dallas Hodge, Edward Hodge, and Paul Hodge; her sisters, Fannie Hodge and Virginia Hodge; and her son, Lionel Gore.

There will be no funeral arrangements as this was not something Mary desired. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. The family asks for prayers as they grieve the loss of a wonderful woman. Anyone wishing to honor Mary should simply share God’s love with others. Remember to have faith, pray about it, praise Him through it, and take care of each other. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.LankfordFH.com

