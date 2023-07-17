Obituary: Ludwig, Mark S.

Mark S. Ludwig, 72, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 16, 2023. He was the son of the late Chester “Burrhead” and Pat Ludwig of Elizabeth.

A 1969 graduate of Wirt County High School, he attended Parkersburg Community College, earning a degree in forestry. He was a 50-year member of Boilermaker Union 667, Winfield, WV. He was a member of Order of Eastern Stars Chapter 113, a member of AF & AM Wirt Lodge #82, Elizabeth, WV, where he was a Past Master and served as treasurer, and a member of the Scottish Rite. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, was involved with coach-pitch baseball and was actively involved playing pickleball.

He is survived by his wife of almost 18 years, Robin M. Ludwig; his children Laurie (Fred) Chavez, Daniel Ludwig, Zach Gohn, Amanda (Homer) Krantz and Aiden Ludwig; granddaughter Elizabeth Ludwig; sister Suellen (Mike) Calebaugh; niece Natalie Casto and her children Trinity and Connor and nephew David Calebaugh.

A visitation with the family will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Masonic Rites will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a random act of kindness to help someone in need be done in Mark’s memory. Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV, was honored to assist the Ludwig family.

