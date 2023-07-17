Obituary: McCray, Vonda Mae

Vonda Mae McCray, 84 of Macfarlan, died July 16, 2023 at her daughter’s residence on Cairo Cisco Road, Petroleum, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born Dec. 31, 1938 at Munday, WV, the daughter of the late Linza Harvey Richard and Arthelia Christina Shimer Richard of Albany, OH.

Vonda enjoyed sewing, baking pies, working puzzles and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by three children, William “Joe” McCray (Kim) of Dutchman Rd., Kathy Dawson (Randall) of Parkersburg and Angela Sampson (Daniel) of Petroleum; sisters, Patricia Baker of Albany, OH, Glenna Ridgeway of VA, Janice “Sue” Cottrill of Palestine, Sherre Drennen of Parkersburg, and Penny Kerns of Belpre, OH; ten grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren.

Vonda was preceded in death by her husband William Harold McCray; sons, Robert McCray and Michael McCray; and brother, Arnold Richard.

Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Hartley Cemetery, Brohard, WV with Pastor Clyde Border officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com. Raiguel Funeral Home was entrusted with her care.

